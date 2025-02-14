Escorts Kubota launches Farmtrac Promaxx tractor series in India: Details

Mumbai: Escorts Kubota has launched the new Farmtrac Promaxx tractor series in the Indian markets. The new tractor series is based in the 39-47 mid-horsepower range and is designed to serve both agricultural and commercial needs, including haulage.

The Farmtrac Promaxx tractor series has seven models, including 2WD and 4WD variants of Promaxx 39, Promaxx 42, Promaxx 45 and Promaxx 47.

The new tractors are equipped with 3-cylinder Promaxx engines, which are claimed to provide a higher power output, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced operating costs. They have heavy-duty 12F+3R multi-speed constant mesh transmission, paired with helical gears and advanced lubrication technology.

Escorts Kubota claimed that the Farmtrac Promaxx tractors have a lifting capacity of around 2,000kg with features like the smart pro lift switch and best-in-class hydraulics.