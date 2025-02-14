Weekly Panchang (Feb 14-20, 2025): Planetary Transits, Festivals & Auspicious Muhurats

Weekly Panchang (February 14-20, 2025): Planetary Transits, Festivals & Auspicious Muhurats

This week brings significant nakshatra transits and important festivals. The Sun and Mercury shift into the Shatabhisha Nakshatra, fostering intellectual growth and deepening spiritual awareness. Among the upcoming festivals, devotees will observe Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi, seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings to remove obstacles. Yashoda Jayanti will honor Mata Yashoda’s divine love, while Shabari Jayanti will celebrate the unwavering devotion of Lord Rama’s ardent devotee, Shabari. Additionally, auspicious muhuratas are available for major events such as marriage, housewarming (griha pravesh), and purchasing property or vehicles. Below is the detailed Panchang for the coming week in New Delhi, NCT, India.

Auspicious Muhurats This Week

In Vedic astrology, performing tasks during a Shubh Muhurat increases the likelihood of success. Aligning activities with the cosmic timeline ensures favorable results. The auspicious muhuratas for various events this week are:

Marriage Muhurat:

February 14 (Friday) – 11:09 PM to 6:59 AM (Feb 15)

February 15 (Saturday) – 6:59 AM to 10:48 AM, 11:52 PM to 6:59 AM (Feb 16)

February 16 (Sunday) – 6:59 AM to 8:06 AM

February 18 (Tuesday) – 9:52 AM to 6:56 AM (Feb 19)

February 19 (Wednesday) – 6:56 AM to 7:32 AM

Griha Pravesh Muhurat:

February 14 (Friday) – 11:09 PM to 6:59 AM (Feb 15)

February 15 (Saturday) – 6:59 AM to 11:52 PM

February 17 (Monday) – 6:58 AM to 4:53 AM (Feb 18)

Property Purchase Muhurat:

February 14 (Friday) – 7:00 AM to 11:09 PM

February 20 (Thursday) – 6:55 AM to 6:54 AM (Feb 21)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat:

February 17 (Monday) – 6:58 AM to 6:57 AM (Feb 18)

February 19 (Wednesday) – 6:56 AM to 7:32 AM

February 20 (Thursday) – 1:30 PM to 6:54 AM (Feb 21)

Key Planetary Transits This Week

Planetary movements are crucial in Vedic astrology, as they influence various aspects of life. This week’s significant transits include:

Mercury enters Shatabhisha Nakshatra – February 15 (Saturday) at 5:08 AM

Sun & Moon Vyatipata – February 17 (Monday) at 4:44 PM

Mercury and Venus in deep semi-sextile – February 19 (Wednesday) at 9:29 AM

Sun enters Shatabhisha Nakshatra – February 19 (Wednesday) at 12:34 PM

Festivals & Vrat Observances This Week

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi (February 16, Sunday)

Falling on Phalguna Krishna Chaturthi, this auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees observe a fast and break it upon moonrise, seeking Ganesha’s blessings for wisdom, success, and removal of obstacles.

Yashoda Jayanti (February 18, Tuesday)

Celebrated on Phalguna Krishna Shashthi, this festival honors Mata Yashoda, the devoted mother of Lord Krishna. Devotees offer prayers and perform religious ceremonies to receive her divine blessings.

Shabari Jayanti (February 20, Thursday)

Observed on Phalguna Krishna Saptami, this day commemorates the unwavering devotion of Shabari, a devout follower of Lord Rama. People honor her faith and humility through prayers and devotional songs.

Kalashtami (February 20, Thursday)

Falling on the eighth day of the waning moon (Krishna Paksha), Kalashtami is dedicated to Lord Bhairava, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva. Devotees fast, chant the Kalabhairava Ashtakam, and seek protection from negativity and evil forces.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami (February 20, Thursday)

Observed on the Krishna Ashtami tithi each month, this day is dedicated to Lord Krishna. Devotees engage in bhajans, fasting, and puja rituals, seeking divine grace and wisdom from Shri Krishna’s teachings.

Inauspicious Rahu Kaal Timings This Week

Rahu Kaal is an inauspicious period when new ventures should be avoided. It is believed that any auspicious activity performed during this time may face obstacles. The Rahu Kaal timings for this week are:

February 14 (Friday) – 11:12 AM to 12:35 PM

February 15 (Saturday) – 9:47 AM to 11:11 AM

February 16 (Sunday) – 4:48 PM to 6:12 PM

February 17 (Monday) – 8:22 AM to 9:46 AM

February 18 (Tuesday) – 3:24 PM to 4:49 PM

February 19 (Wednesday) – 12:35 PM to 2:00 PM

February 20 (Thursday) – 2:00 PM to 3:25 PM

By aligning important activities with auspicious planetary transits and avoiding inauspicious Rahu Kaal, one can ensure smooth progress and success in various endeavors. This week is filled with powerful planetary influences, religious observances, and auspicious timings. Make the most of these cosmic alignments to plan significant events and spiritual practices effectively.