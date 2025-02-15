10 Maha Kumbh devotees killed, 19 injured in SUV-bus crash on Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway

A tragic accident occurred late Friday night on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway in Meja, where an SUV carrying Maha Kumbh devotees from Chhattisgarh collided head-on with a bus. The devastating crash claimed the lives of 10 devotees and left 19 others injured. Police swiftly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent to Swaroop Rani Medical Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Yamunanagar, Vivek Chandra Yadav, confirmed the accident and provided details about the collision. He stated that emergency response teams were deployed to assist the victims. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash while ensuring that the injured receive necessary medical care.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the grieving families and took immediate cognizance of the incident. He directed officials to expedite relief efforts and instructed the district administration to ensure proper medical attention for the injured. The CM also extended his wishes for a swift recovery to those undergoing treatment.