Rajnath Singh showcases Lucknow’s rise as major investment hub

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the state’s rapid development, stating that Lucknow is emerging as a global investment hub with world-class infrastructure. He emphasized that Uttar Pradesh’s growth is aligned with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision, with significant strides being made in both urban and rural development. Singh also noted that a recent international survey recognized Lucknow as one of the fastest-growing cities globally, with rising land values reflecting its economic progress.

During an event on Friday, Rajnath Singh, alongside Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth ?1,028 crore in Lucknow. He highlighted the surge in urban infrastructure investment, revealing that between 2004 and 2014, only ?1.78 lakh crore was allocated to the sector, whereas from 2014 to 2024, this figure had risen to ?28.52 lakh crore under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Singh also discussed key infrastructure projects, including the expansion of the Lucknow Metro, the construction of flyovers, highways, and the modernization of railway stations. Additionally, he mentioned that Lucknow Airport is being upgraded to boost international flight connectivity, and the BrahMos missile manufacturing facility, part of the Defence Corridor, will be operational by mid-2025.

Singh further highlighted the boost in religious tourism following the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, leading to increased investment in real estate, hospitality, and healthcare. He also announced the rapid development of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, which will cut travel time between the two cities to just 40 minutes. Requesting additional approvals for road and infrastructure projects in Lucknow, Singh secured immediate approval from Gadkari, expressing confidence that these initiatives will propel Lucknow into the ranks of India’s top cities while strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s role in the nation’s economic advancement.