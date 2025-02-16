18 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede-Like Chaos at New Delhi Railway Station

A tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday night claimed at least 18 lives, including 11 women and four children, with several others injured. The chaos ensued following delays in two trains bound for the Maha Kumbh, triggering a massive surge of passengers. Medical officials at LNJP and Lady Hardinge hospitals confirmed the fatalities. In response, railway authorities have initiated an investigation and announced compensation—Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for the critically injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

According to DCP Railway KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred as passengers overcrowded platform 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Further congestion arose due to delays in the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani, affecting platforms 12, 13, and 14. Reports indicate that around 1,500 general tickets were sold, intensifying the overcrowding, particularly near platform 14 and the escalator at platform 1. The Ministry of Railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into the tragedy.

Top leaders, including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari, expressed their condolences. CM Adityanath extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the injured. President Murmu conveyed her grief over the tragic incident, while PM Modi assured that authorities were assisting those affected.