48 killed in gold mine collapse

Bamako: At least 48 people were killed in the collapse of an illegally operated gold mine in western Mali. The accident took place at an abandoned site formerly operated by a Chinese company.

Mali is one of Africa’s leading gold producers. The mining sites in this African country are regularly the scene of deadly landslides and accidents. Authorities have struggled to control unregulated mining of the precious metal in the country, which is among the world’s poorest.

In January, a landslide at a gold mine in southern Mali killed at least 10 people and left many others missing, most of them women. Just over a year ago, a tunnel collapsed at a gold mining site in the same region as Saturday’s landslide, killing more than 70 people.