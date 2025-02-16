Manipur Police arrest 11 militants in two days

Security forces in Manipur have arrested 11 militants over the past two days, including seven suspected members of the Kuki National Army (KNA), police reported on Sunday. The KNA cadres were apprehended on Friday in the Old Khaukual area of Churachandpur district. The group is part of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), which, along with the United Peoples’ Front (UPF), signed the tripartite suspension of operations (SoO) agreement in 2008 with the Union Home Ministry and the Manipur government. However, the Manipur government withdrew from the pact in March 2023.

In a separate operation on Saturday, security forces arrested four active members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG group), including two women, in Huikap village, Imphal East district. The arrests were made along with the recovery of arms and ammunition. Authorities continue their crackdown on insurgent activities in the region.