Nivin Pauly to star in and produce superhero film ‘Multiverse Manmadhan’

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly has announced his upcoming superhero film, Multiverse Manmadhan, in which he will play the lead role and produce under his banner, Pauly Jr. Pictures. Directed by Adithyan Chandrashekar, the film is co-written by Anandu and Nithi Raj, with Aneesh Rajasekharan as a creative collaborator. Sharing the poster on social media, Pauly expressed his excitement, calling it “India’s first Multiverse Superhero movie.” The film is set to release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

Pauly, who was last seen in Malayalee from India, has several projects lined up, including Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, directed by Ram, alongside Soori and Anjali. He is also reuniting with Nayanthara for Dear Students, directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy. Additionally, he is making his web series debut with Pharma, directed by PR Arun, featuring actors like Rajit Kapur, Narain, Shruti Ramachandran, and Veena Nandakumar, with music by Jakes Bejoy.

Fans recently praised Pauly’s new slimmer look, anticipating his strong comeback after his well-received cameo in Varshangalkku Shesham, where his meta-humor connected with audiences. He also confirmed a second collaboration with producer Gokulam Gopalan following Kayamkulam Kochunni, though details of the project remain under wraps. With multiple projects spanning different formats and languages, 2024 looks to be a significant year for the actor.