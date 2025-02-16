Railway staff clean up after night of chaos, tragedy at New Delhi Station

Hours after a devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station claimed 18 lives, railway staff worked overnight to clear the remnants of the chaos. Torn bags, scattered clothes, and abandoned food littered platforms 14 and 15, serving as haunting reminders of the tragic night. By morning, workers were seen sweeping debris and gathering personal belongings while officials focused on restoring order. The incident occurred when thousands of Maha Kumbh pilgrims rushed to board their trains, with overcrowding worsened by a last-minute platform change. The congestion near platform 16 led to panic, causing many to be crushed in the rush.

As security personnel struggled to control the surging crowd, some passengers climbed railings to escape while others were trampled underfoot. The disaster left 18 dead, including 14 women and five children, with several others injured. At Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, grieving families gathered to identify their lost loved ones. A father broke down upon recognizing his son’s blue backpack among the recovered belongings. In response, the government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victims’ families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, calling the incident distressing and praying for the injured.

Railway authorities admitted that overcrowding was a key factor, with around 1,500 general tickets sold every hour. Staff members who spent the night cleaning the wreckage described the scene as one of the worst they had witnessed. A worker recalled seeing slippers without pairs, half-eaten food, and a child’s school bag left behind in the desperate scramble for survival. Security has now been tightened, and an investigation is underway to determine the failures that led to the tragedy. Even as normal operations resume, the echoes of the disaster linger—mothers searching for missing children, railway workers collecting scattered belongings—traces of a night of panic and loss that will not be easily forgotten.