Exports from India grow to $74.97 billion in January

New Delhi: India’s overall exports, comprising both merchandise and services, rose to $74.97 billion in January 2025. It was at $68.33 billion in January 2024. Data released by the Commerce Ministry revealed this.

India’s trade deficit too widened to $2.67 billion from $0.39 billion as imports surged to $77.64 billion, compared to $ 68.72 billion in the same month last year. Trade deficit is the gap between exports and imports.

Among key sectors, rice exports saw an impressive jump of 44.61 per cent. Additionally, gems and jewellery exports witnessed a growth of 15.9 per cent in January.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI unveils India jersey

As of January 15, India’s exports witnessed a 6.03 per cent growth during April-December 2024, reaching an estimated $602.64 billion, compared to $568.36 billion in the same period of 2023. Merchandise exports for the first nine months of FY2024 stood at $321.71 billion, reflecting a modest 1.6 per cent rise from $316.65 billion in the previous year. Notably, non-petroleum exports in December 2024 surged by 5.05 per cent, reaching $33.09 billion, up from $31.50 billion in December 2023.

India’s total exports during April-January 2024-25 logged growth of 7.21 percent as compared to the same period in last fiscal. On the other hand, total imports during April-January in current fiscal registered a growth of 8.96 percent. Total exports during the reported period is estimated at around $683 billion while imports estimated at around $770 billion.