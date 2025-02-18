Gunmen kill 6 in ambush on supply trucks

Karachi: 6 people were killed in a terror attack in Pakistan. More than 20 gunmen attacked a convoy of dozens of trucks carrying food supplies to a volatile region of Pakistan. The goods convoy was travelling with an armed escort to Parachinar, a town in Kurram district that borders Afghanistan. This region has been racked by sectarian violence for decades.

The gunmen opened fire on security forces protecting the aid convoy, killing one truck driver and wounding seven others. A paramilitary reinforcement unit was also ambushed and five soldiers killed.

Also Read: Stock Market: Indian equity markets end lower

‘The attackers also torched three (border force) vehicles. A total of 15 people, including a female bystander, were injured, while six people, including five (border force) personnel, lost their lives’ a police officer told AFP.

Around 250 people have been killed in a fresh flare-up of fighting since July.