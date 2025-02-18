Know How to Enjoy Sex After a Dry Spell

Dry spells are one of the most common and unspoken experiences in our sex lives. To break it and to end your day with a healthy relationship is necessary. Because sex is touted for its health benefits, like decreasing stress, improving cardiovascular health, and even helping headaches. Emotionally, the release of oxytocin helps bond you and your partner, and good sex sure boosts your confidence.

Here are some ways to break the dry spell:

1. Keep it real with your partner.

Discuss your problems and be open with your partner. It may be awkward at first, but it will re-ignite the fire.

2. Go back to what you know

A good old-fashioned romp session may be the best way to charge up your sex life.

3. Plan a fun date.

The feelings of ‘love’ can boost feel-good hormones in the brain. Break out of your routine with a fun date night. Spend some quality time to bring back the feelings of lust again.

4. Explore other ways to be intimate.

Throw an intimate massage into the mix, dedicate a night to a spicy make out, or try mutual masturbation

5.Find a new location

Try taking sex outside the bedroom—or even your house—and see what happens. You know how sometimes it takes a change in scenery to feel more productive at work? The same goes for your love life, too.