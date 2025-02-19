Huawei launches first open-ear wireless audio headset: Details

Mumbai: Huawei launched its first open-ear wireless audio headset. The headset is named Huawei FreeArc. They boast an outer ear fit and this design keeps the wearer aware of sounds in their surroundings. Huawei FreeArc price is set at GBP 99.99 (roughly Rs. 10,950) in the UK. The wireless headset is offered in Black, Green, and Grey colour options.

The Huawei FreeArc is equipped with 17×12mm drivers and offers support for environemtal noise cancellation. It is the company’s first open-ear headset with ear hooks which are suitable for outdoor sports. The device comes with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with support for SBC and AAC codecs.

The headset includes a dual-device connectivity feature that allows users to connect the earphones to two PCs, phones, tablets, or smartwatches via Bluetooth. This feature lets users seamlessly switch audio between them, whether the device runs iOS, Android, or Windows.

The Huawei FreeArc has an Audio Sharing feature that allows users to connect two pairs of earbuds to the same Huawei phone or tablet to listen along with a friend. Android users can download the AI Life app to manage listening on the headset, while the iOS devices can use the Huawei Audio Connect app. It also has touch controls that let users play and change tracks, and answer or reject calls with few taps. The wearable also has an IP57 rating for water and dust resistance.

With Huawei’s dual-resonator antenna, the Huawei FreeArc is claimed to have a range of up to 400m. Each earbud is equipped with a 55mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 510mAh battery. The headset as said to deliver up to 28 hours of music playback time alongside the charging case and up to seven hours with just the earbuds alone. It is advertised to offer up to 20 hours of voice calling time on a single charge as well.