IPL 2025: Know how to book tickets online

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced the schedule of Indian Premier League (IPL). The 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick-start on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not officially announced the ticket booking process. But, it is expected to follow a similar pattern as last season. Tickets will be available through popular online platforms.

IPL 2025 tickets are likely to be available on the following platforms:

BookMyShow

Paytm

IPLT20.com (official IPL website)

Step-by-Step Guide to Booking IPL 2025 Tickets Online

1. Visit the official ticket booking platform

Go to websites like BookMyShow, Paytm, or IPLT20.com to access IPL 2025 ticket bookings.

2. Select your match and stadium

Browse the list of upcoming matches and choose the game you want to attend. Select the corresponding venue and date.

3. Choose your seating category

Ticket prices vary depending on the seating category. Select from:

General (budget-friendly options)

Mid-range

Premium seating

VIP hospitality (for the best stadium experience)

4. Proceed to checkout

After selecting your seats, go to the checkout page and enter your details.

5. Complete payment

Make the payment using debit/credit card, UPI, net banking, or digital wallet.

6. Receive confirmation

Once the payment is processed, you will receive a confirmation email or SMS with ticket details. Some platforms may offer an e-ticket, while others require physical ticket collection from the stadium.