Know what is speed dating

Speed dating is a specialised matchmaking process. This new dating feature encourages people to meet a large number of new potential partners in a short period of time. The concept of speed dating originated from Jewish communities in the late 1990s to help people in the community meet each other for romantic purposes, and it very soon became mainstream.

In speed dating, the participants have brief conversations with different people every few minutes, ranging from three to eight minutes. After each “date,” a scorecard with impressions is handed over to the people, and when mutual interest has been indicated, the event organizers facilitate the transfer of contact details.

Speed dating has recently exploded in popularity among Gen Zers and millennials, who often claim to be frustrated with online dating. According to Eventbrite, there was a 63% surge in speed dating events from 2021 to 2022 and a 43% increase in attendance during the same period.

Some of this popularity can be attributed to a growing population of young professionals who are busy establishing their careers and want to meet new people efficiently. It’s also appealing to young women who prefer to meet publicly to avoid first-date horror stories.