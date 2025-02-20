Commodity Market: Gold price surge for fourth days, touch all-time high

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price touched new all-time high in Kerala. Gold price gained for fourth straight day in the state. The yellow metal is trading at Rs 64,560, up by Rs 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8070, higher by Rs 35. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 520 per 8 gram. In last four days, gold price appreciated by Rs 1440 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8783.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 700. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8048.3 per gram, a rise of Rs ?600.The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.5%, while over the last month, the change stands at -6.21%. The current price of silver in India is 103500 per kg, reflecting no change.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts opened higher at Rs 86,487 per 10 grams, up by 0.67% or Rs 577, while silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 96,903/kg, up by 0.52% or Rs 497. On Wednesday, gold April futures contract settled at Rs 85,910 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.24% and silver March futures contract settled at Rs 96,406 per kilogram with a loss of 0.46%.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,938.57 an ounce. Gold scaled an all-time high of $2,946.85 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $2,955.20. Price of spot silver was steady at $32.71 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.2% to $969.70, and palladium was steady at$968.38