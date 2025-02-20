Honda launches 2025 Hornet 2.0 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has introduced 2025 version of Hornet 2.0 the Indian market. The updated bike comes with OBD2B-compliant engines. The bike has a starting price of Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is now available for purchase through the brand’s Red Wing and BigWing dealerships in the country.

The 2025 Honda Hornet 2,0 now comes with an all-LED lighting setup. Furthermore, the strong character lines across the body of the bike are now complemented by new graphics. The brand is offering four colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 now gets a longer list of features with a 4.2-inch TFT display which offers Bluetooth connectivity via the Honda RoadSync app which opens doors to call alerts, SMS notification, and navigation features. The extended list also includes a USB C-port, Honda Selectable Torque Control, and dual-channel ABS.

Powering the Honda Hornet 2.0 is an OBD-2B compliant 184.40 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine, which is tuned to produce 16.76 hp of power at 8500 rpm and 15.7 Nm of peak torque while revving at 6000 rpm. This is paired with a 5-speed gearbox which works with an assist & slipper clutch that provides smooth gear shifts, preventing rear-wheel locking during aggressive downshifting.