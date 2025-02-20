Karnataka sizzles at 38°C in Kalaburagi, Bengaluru nears 20-year heat record

Karnataka is experiencing an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring unusually high for February. Kalaburagi recorded a sweltering 38°C, while Bengaluru’s temperature climbed to 34.4°C—just shy of the city’s 20-year record of 35°C for this month. The state is witnessing an early onset of summer, with both northern and southern interior regions facing extreme heat, raising concerns over water shortages and increased power consumption.

Several districts across Karnataka reported significantly high temperatures, with Vijayapura, Chitradurga, and Davanagere reaching 35°C, while Chamarajanagar recorded 36.3°C. Bengaluru, known for its mild climate, is also seeing unseasonal heat, prompting warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that the city’s temperature may continue to rise beyond 32°C in the coming days. Experts attribute this early heat surge to climate change and rapid urbanization, which have exacerbated temperature increases across the state.

With summer yet to officially begin, residents are urged to take necessary precautions to cope with the rising temperatures. Authorities advise staying hydrated, avoiding direct sun exposure for prolonged periods, and preparing for potential water and electricity shortages. The unseasonal heat has left citizens concerned about worsening conditions in the coming months, as Karnataka braces for a hotter-than-usual summer.