Maha Shivratri 2025: Know puja timings

Mumbai: Maha Shivratri also known as ‘the Great Night of Shiva’ is a Hindu festival. It is a special day dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri occurs once a year, on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna. This year, the festival will fall on Wednesday, February 26, with the Nishita Kaal Puja (midnight worship) taking place from 12:09 am to 12:59 am on February 27.

Maha Shivratri celebrations are associated with several stories about Lord Shiva. Generally, Maha Shivratri is celebrated as the anniversary of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, but there are many other stories in various texts and scriptures describing why Maha Shivratri is celebrated.

Maha Shivratri has immense spiritual significance and is celebrated in many states nationwide.

In 2025, Maha Shivratri will be observed on Wednesday, February 26, with the Nishita Kaal Puja (midnight worship) taking place from 12:09 AM to 12:59 AM on February 27.

Maha Shivratri Auspicious Timings

Also Read: NRI deposits touch $13.33 billion in April-December

Nishita Kaal Puja Time – 12:37 AM to 01:29 AM, Feb 27

On 27th Feb, Shivaratri Parana Time – 07:36 AM, Feb 27

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time – 06:30 PM to 09:46 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time – 09:46 PM to 01:03 AM, Feb 27

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time – 01:03 AM to 04:20 AM, Feb 27

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time – 04:20 AM to 07:36 AM, Feb 27

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins – 06:38 AM on Feb 26, 2025

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends – 04:24 AM on Feb 27, 2025

The rituals of Mahashivratri involve decorating the Shiva Linga with flowers and bael leaves. Devotees observe a day-long fast and offer bhaang, fruits, honey, ghee, sweets and milk to Lord Shiva. They take a bath early in the morning before visiting the temple to seek blessings from the deity.

On the evening of Mahashivratri, people gather at the temple and worship the Shiva Linga. Devotees light lamps and spend the entire night at the temple. In many temples across India, spectacular processions of Lord Shiva and Parvati are taken out on a palanquin at night.

A light sattvik meal is usually consumed on Mahashivratri to end the fast. The prasad could consist of non-cereal foods, fruits and sweets.