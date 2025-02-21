Delhi CM Rekha Gupta criticizes opposition: ‘Focus on your party, many want to quit’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, dismissing their criticism of her newly formed government. She pointed out that while Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years and AAP for 13, they had no grounds to question her administration after just one day in office. Highlighting her government’s swift actions, she stated that they convened a cabinet meeting immediately after taking the oath and approved the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which had been stalled by AAP. She emphasized that this move provided Rs 10 lakh in benefits to Delhi residents on day one, reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to the city’s welfare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Taking a sharp dig at the opposition, Gupta remarked that both AAP and Congress should focus on their own internal matters as many within their ranks were looking to leave. She hinted that the tabling of long-pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Assembly would reveal questionable financial records from previous administrations. She stressed that the BJP government in Delhi would ensure transparency and accountability while securing the rights of its citizens. Shortly after taking office, she chaired her first cabinet meeting, during which she confirmed two major decisions—implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme with a Rs 5 lakh top-up and presenting 14 CAG reports that had been delayed under AAP rule.

Additionally, Gupta reiterated her government’s commitment to cleaning the Yamuna River, making it a priority under her administration. After attending an evening Aarti on the Yamuna’s banks, she underscored the urgent need to tackle pollution, encroachments, and flood management. The issue of Yamuna pollution had been a major point of contention during the Delhi Assembly elections, with the BJP accusing AAP of failing to fulfill its promises of revitalizing the river. By emphasizing her government’s action-oriented approach, Gupta signaled a decisive break from the previous administration’s shortcomings.