Indian biologist Purnima Devi Barman featured in Time’s 2025 ‘Women of the Year’ list

Indian biologist and wildlife conservationist Purnima Devi Barman has been named in Time Magazine’s Women of the Year 2025 list, which honors extraordinary leaders striving for a more equitable world. The 45-year-old is the only Indian on this year’s list, which includes figures such as actor Nicole Kidman and French activist Gisele Pelicot, who became a global symbol in the fight against sexual violence. Barman has been recognized for her relentless efforts in protecting the greater adjutant stork, a once-endangered bird species native to Assam.

Barman’s conservation journey began in 2007 when she witnessed a tree being felled, destroying the nesting site of the storks. As she faced opposition from locals, she was moved by the vulnerability of the birds, drawing a parallel to her own twin daughters. This moment ignited her mission to save the species, whose population had dwindled to just 450 in the region. Through her dedicated efforts, the stork’s status was upgraded from “endangered” to “near threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2023, with the population in Assam now exceeding 1,800.

A key aspect of Barman’s work is the Hargila Army, a grassroots movement of around 20,000 women who safeguard stork nests and educate communities about their ecological importance. The initiative has expanded beyond Assam to other parts of India and even Cambodia, with schools in France incorporating her conservation efforts into their curriculum. The Hargila Army also empowers women economically, as they weave traditional garments adorned with stork motifs, turning conservation into a cultural movement. Barman believes the bird is now an integral part of Assamese tradition, with rituals like baby showers for new chicks reinforcing the connection between nature and local communities.