Kia recalls this electric SUV in India: Details

Mumbai: Kia India has recalled an electric SUV in India. The brand has issued a voluntary recall for the EV6 electric SUV in the Indian market. The South Korean manufacturer has recalled 1,380 units of the vehicle that rolled out of the manufacturing plant between March 3, 2022, and April 14, 2023.

This recall pertains to software updates in the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU). It is aimed at improving the charging and performance of the 12V auxiliary battery. This unit is used to power the lights, wipers, and music system of the vehicle.

The owners of the electric SUV will be directly informed to get the software updated. Furthermore, the owners of the vehicles are advised to reach out to the nearest Kia dealerships to get an appointment for the software update. The automaker claims that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has also been informed of the recall of the EV.

This is not the first time, Kia has issued a recall for the EV6. Before this, the manufacturer recalled 1,138 units of the vehicle back in 2024 to address a potential error with the ICCU. If not resolved, the error could have affected the performance

Meanwhile, Kia India is planning on launching the facelift version of the EV6 in the Indian market. The EV was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Kia EV6 facelift will have an 84 kWh battery pack.