Marriage Failure Isn’t Life’s End, Move On: SC to Young Couple

The Supreme Court ruled that the failure of a marriage should not be seen as the end of life, urging a young couple to move forward instead of prolonging legal battles. A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan dissolved the couple’s marriage, citing their history of multiple litigations after separating within a year of their wedding. Using its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the court also terminated all pending legal proceedings between them. The bench emphasized that both individuals should focus on their future rather than remaining entangled in disputes.

The case involved numerous legal battles between the spouses and their families, spanning both criminal and civil courts in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The woman had accused her husband and in-laws of harassment, leading to cases under Section 498A of the IPC and the Domestic Violence Act. Meanwhile, the husband and his family filed counter-suits seeking damages and case transfers. The court noted that prolonging these litigations would serve no purpose, as they could drag on for years, and declared that the dissolution of marriage would put an end to all legal conflicts between the parties.

The bench further stated that public interest is served when courts dissolve “dead marriages” beyond repair, allowing couples to move on without unnecessary legal procedures. In cases of irretrievable breakdown, the Supreme Court can grant divorce without requiring family court trials. The ruling, delivered on February 11 and released on Wednesday, emphasized that all pending proceedings were terminated, even if not explicitly listed. Urging both individuals to live peacefully, the court encouraged them to start afresh and move forward in life.