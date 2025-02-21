Research finds link between high inflammation and sexual satisfaction

A new study has found link between high inflammation and sexual satisfaction. The study has uncovered that individuals with higher levels of inflammation might be motivated to be close to seek the company of people they love and trust, which could extend to sexual intimacy between partners as well.

Sex plays an important role in both our individual lives and social relationships. People have sex to reduce stress, experience pleasure, and more. Furthermore, their ability to have and enjoy sex also gets impacted by physical conditions, like inflammation (our body’s immune response to injury, infection, or stress).

The study published in Brain Behavior and Immunity, author Tatum A. Jolink found that higher levels of systemic inflammation might be associated with better sexual well-being in a romantic relationship. The researchers studied 158 individuals between 18 and 55 years of age, 84% of whom were women. They had to have been in a committed, exclusive romantic relationship for at least six months prior to the study.

Also Read: New study reveals women’s true preferences in sexual attraction

They participated in three lab visits, one every two weeks over the course of a month. There, they provided blood samples, which the researchers used to measure C-reactive protein (CRP) levels (a protein produced by the liver in response to inflammation). They also completed a survey assessing sexual satisfaction and how motivated they were to enhance their connection with their partner versus avoiding them.

The study found that inflammation was not associated with sexual satisfaction, orgasms, or frequency of sex when all participants were considered. However, when individuals who wanted to enhance their connection with their partner were studied, the researchers found that those with higher inflammation levels tended to report greater sexual satisfaction and more orgasms in the past month.