SC issues notice on Ashish Chanchlani’s plea to quash FIR in India’s Got latent controversy

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice on YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani’s plea seeking the cancellation or transfer of an FIR against him from Guwahati to Mumbai. The case relates to his involvement in India’s Got Latent, where he is accused of promoting obscenity. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotishwar Singh sought responses from Maharashtra and Assam on the matter and tagged his plea with that of fellow YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, who is also facing legal action.

Chanchlani, named in the FIR along with podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia as the key accused, was granted pre-arrest bail by the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday. The court directed him to appear before investigating officers within ten days. The controversy escalated when the Supreme Court, on February 18, criticized Allahabadia for his remarks on the show, labeling them “dirty and perverted,” though it granted him protection from arrest.

The case originated after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on February 11 that Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against multiple YouTubers and social influencers, including Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija, for allegedly engaging in explicit and vulgar discussions. FIRs have been filed in both Guwahati and Mumbai, prompting legal battles over jurisdiction and the nature of the allegations.