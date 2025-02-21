Sonia Gandhi hospitalized for stomach issues, now stable

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Thursday morning at 8:30 am due to stomach-related issues. The hospital issued a statement confirming her condition, stating that she underwent a routine check-up and is now stable. She remains under observation for further evaluation.

Gandhi, who turned 78 in December 2024, was last seen in public during the Budget session of Parliament last week. In the Rajya Sabha, she addressed key concerns, particularly the four-year delay in conducting the national census. She expressed apprehension that the census might not take place this year either, emphasizing the need for accurate population data.

During her speech, Sonia Gandhi highlighted the significance of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), introduced by the UPA government in 2013. She described it as a crucial measure for ensuring food and nutritional security for India’s 140 crore population, particularly benefiting vulnerable households during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. She also pointed out that the act serves as the foundation for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which provides essential food support to millions.