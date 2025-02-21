Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for another session

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended the week’s last trading session in the negative territory. 30-share BSE Sensex shed 424.90 points, or 0.56 per cent, to settle at 75,311.06. The NSE Nifty50 also ended lower by 127.25 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 22,795.90.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,702 against 2,205 stocks that declined, and 123 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,030. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 56, and those that hit a 52-week low was 121. A total of 202 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 224 in the lower circuit.

35 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 settled lower. Top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, BPCL, Tata Motors, and Wipro.

Broader markets also mirrored the benchmarks, as Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settled with losses of 1.32 per cent and 0.70 per cent, respectively, on Friday.

All sectoral indices, barring Nifty Metal, settled in the red, with Nifty Auto being the top laggard, which ended down by 2.58 per cent. Among others, Nifty PSU Bank, Healthcare, Realty, Pharma, and OMCs indices settled with a loss of over 1 per cent each.