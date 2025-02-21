UP Budget 2025-26: New schemes introduced to honor Ambedkar, Vajpayee, and others

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while presenting the UP Budget 2025-26, emphasized the state’s commitment to inclusive development, prioritizing the upliftment of the poor, farmers, youth, and women. Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s transformation into a revenue-surplus state, he credited the government’s economic policies and adherence to Prime Minister Modi’s 5 Ts—Trade, Tourism, Technology, Tradition, and Talent. The budget includes several key initiatives, such as the establishment of the Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow, Sant Kabir Textile Parks, and Sant Ravidas Leather Parks to promote industrial growth and employment. In honor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth centenary, libraries will be set up in urban areas, while the 150th anniversary of the Agriculture Department will be marked by creating a Seed Park in Lucknow. Additionally, welfare schemes such as the Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty Yojana for meritorious female students and hostels for working women in major cities were announced.

The budget outlines substantial investments in infrastructure, with Rs 2,25,561.49 crore allocated for capital expenditure, boosting employment and economic expansion. Uttar Pradesh’s GDP has surged from Rs 12.89 lakh crore in 2017-18 to Rs 27.51 lakh crore in 2024-25, securing its position as India’s second-largest state economy. The government’s fiscal discipline, reflected in a fiscal deficit of 2.9% of GSDP, has earned recognition from NITI Aayog. The budget also prioritizes healthcare, social welfare, and education, with Rs 50,550 crore for the medical sector and Rs 1,06,360 crore for education. Under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Rs 5 lakh health coverage will be provided to various categories of workers. Social security measures include Rs 35,863 crore for backward classes, SC/ST, and women empowerment, alongside allocations for scholarships, pensions, and marriage assistance for underprivileged girls.

The budget also focuses on agriculture, tourism, and economic development. Investments of Rs 4,000 crore under the UP AGREES program will enhance agriculture in 26 districts, while Rs 1,050 crore is earmarked for expressway construction and Rs 700 crore for new bridges in Prayagraj. Tourism initiatives include Rs 150 crore for Ayodhya, Rs 100 crore for Mathura, and Rs 150 crore for the Banke Bihari Temple corridor. Faith-based economic growth is projected to boost UP’s GDP by Rs 3.25–3.5 lakh crore through the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Other key allocations include Rs 2,000 crore for cattle welfare, Rs 971 crore for Anganwadi workers, and increases in financial aid under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana and widow remarriage schemes. These initiatives aim to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading economic and social development hub in India.