Weekly Panchang from February 21-27, 2025

This week marks a period of significant cosmic shifts and spiritual observances. The transition into the Dwapara Yuga signals a phase of transformation, bringing changes across time and space. Additionally, the sacred festival of Maha Shivaratri will be celebrated, dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. The week also includes Phalguna Amavasya, the new moon of the Phalguna month, which is an ideal time for renewal, purification, and introspection. Astrologically, Rahu’s movement into the Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra emphasizes deep spiritual evolution, while Mercury’s transit into Pisces enhances intuition, compassion, and creativity. The week also presents favorable muhurta for significant life events such as marriage and purchasing property or vehicles, making it an opportune time for such milestones. Below is a detailed Panchanga for the week in New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic astrology, undertaking tasks during an auspicious muhurta increases the likelihood of success, as it aligns with favorable cosmic energies. This week’s auspicious muhurta for various activities is as follows:

Marriage Muhurat: February 21 (Friday) from 11:59 AM to 03:54 PM, February 23 (Sunday) from 01:55 PM to 06:43 PM, and February 25 (Tuesday) from 08:15 AM to 06:31 PM.

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious timing is available for housewarming ceremonies this week.

Property Purchase Muhurat: February 21 (Friday) from 06:54 AM to 03:54 PM.

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: February 21 (Friday) from 06:54 AM to 11:57 AM and February 26 (Wednesday) from 06:49 AM to 11:08 AM.

Planetary Transits This Week

Planetary movements play a crucial role in determining life events. This week, the following transits will take place:

February 21 (Friday): Mercury forms a trine with Jupiter at 01:41 AM.

February 22 (Saturday): Mercury enters Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra at 09:53 AM.

February 23 (Sunday): Mercury aligns with Mars in a trine at 10:26 PM.

February 24 (Monday): Rahu moves into Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra at 10:56 PM.

February 25 (Tuesday): Mercury and Saturn come into close conjunction at 05:30 PM.

February 27 (Thursday): Mercury transitions into Pisces at 11:46 PM.

Festivals This Week

Several significant festivals will be observed this week:

Janaki Jayanti (February 21, Friday): This festival honors Goddess Sita, symbolizing devotion, virtue, and unwavering faith. Observances include reading the Ramayana, prayers, and fasting.

Vijaya Ekadashi (February 24, Monday): A sacred fasting day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, observed to overcome obstacles and achieve spiritual growth. It is believed to remove past sins and bring success.

Maha Shivaratri (February 26, Wednesday): A major Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, marked by night-long worship, Rudrabhishekam rituals, and fasting for spiritual enlightenment and liberation from negativity.

Darsha Amavasya (February 27, Thursday): A new moon day dedicated to ancestral rituals, introspection, and charity. Observers perform pitru tarpan and donate food to seek blessings for their ancestors.

Phalguna Amavasya (February 27, Thursday): A spiritually significant day for purification, karma cleansing, and receiving divine grace through river baths, prayers, and acts of charity.

Dwapara Yuga Transition (February 27, Thursday): This marks the beginning of Dwapara Yuga, a period leading up to Kali Yuga, characterized by a decline in dharma and an increase in materialism. Meditation and scriptural study are recommended for spiritual alignment.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

Rahu Kalam is considered an inauspicious period for initiating new ventures. The unfavorable time slots for the week are:

February 21 (Friday): 11:10 AM – 12:35 PM

February 22 (Saturday): 09:44 AM – 11:09 AM

February 23 (Sunday): 04:51 PM – 06:17 PM

February 24 (Monday): 08:17 AM – 09:43 AM

February 25 (Tuesday): 03:26 PM – 04:52 PM

February 26 (Wednesday): 12:34 PM – 02:00 PM

February 27 (Thursday): 02:00 PM – 03:27 PM

With such dynamic planetary shifts and significant spiritual events, this week presents opportunities for both transformation and mindful decision-making.