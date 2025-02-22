Complete list of school holidays in March 2025 across India

New Delhi: March 2025 brings several holidays due to important festivals across India.

Here’s a list of school holidays in March 2025:

March 13: Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi, will be observed on the night of Thursday, March 13. It marks the beginning of the Holi festival, where people gather around bonfires with friends and family.

March 14: Holi

Holi is a major Indian festival celebrated by millions. It is known for vibrant colors, sweets, and gatherings, where people apply gulal to each other.

March 28: Jamat Ul-Vida

Jamat Ul-Vida, falls on March 28 this year. Observed on the last Friday of Ramadan, it is marked by prayers, Quran recitation, and acts of charity.

March 30: Gudi Padwa and Ugadi

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. Celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar, it symbolises the arrival of spring.

Ugadi is the new year for people in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. Also known as Yugadi, it is celebrated with floral decorations, rituals, and festive meals.

March 31: Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr is an important Islamic festival marking the end of Ramadan. Celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, it is a time for prayers, gratitude, and community gatherings. In India, Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on March 31.

Students may also confirm the list of holidays in the respective state government.