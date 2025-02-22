Govt considers new law to regulate obscene, violent content on digital and OTT platforms

Amid the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is reviewing existing media regulations due to rising concerns over obscene and violent content on digital platforms. Lawmakers, statutory bodies like the National Commission for Women, and even the judiciary, including High Courts and the Supreme Court, have raised alarms over the misuse of free expression. The ministry is now assessing whether a new legal framework is needed to strengthen existing laws and ensure stricter content regulation. A comprehensive report on the matter will be submitted for further review.

The controversy erupted after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate remark to a contestant on India’s Got Latent, sparking widespread backlash. Following public outrage, a formal complaint was lodged against Allahbadia, show host Raina, comedian Apoorva Makhija, and the organizers. In response to growing concerns, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory on February 20, reminding OTT platforms to comply with Indian laws and the IT Rules, 2021, particularly in regard to age-based content classification and ethical broadcasting standards.

The IT Ministry’s letter to OTT publishers and self-regulatory bodies emphasized the need for strict adherence to the Code of Ethics outlined in the IT Rules. The ministry noted that it has received multiple complaints from MPs, regulatory bodies, and the public about explicit and inappropriate content on OTT platforms and social media. As per the rules, digital platforms must ensure that their content does not violate legal guidelines, implement content classification systems, and restrict access to adult-rated material. Self-regulatory bodies are expected to enforce these standards and take action against violations to uphold ethical content distribution.