Mahakumbh 2025: Indian Railways cancels 32 trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled 174 trains during the Amrit Snan days at Triveni Sangam during Maha Shivratri. . Out of these, 32 trains between February 25 and February 28 have been canceled. This include scheduled trains and Kumbh Special trains via Dhanbad, Gomoh, and Bokaro.

Railways has cancelled ticket bookings for a number of major trains, such as Purushottam Express, Nandan Kanan Express, and Kalka-Howrah Netaji Express between February 25 to 28.

List of canceled Kumbh special trains:

03680 Coimbatore-Dhanbad Special – Canceled on February 25

03064 Tundla-Howrah Special – Canceled on February 24

03021 Howrah-Tundla Special – Canceled on February 26

03025 Howrah-Tundla Special – Canceled on February 28

08425 Bhubaneswar-Tundla Special – Canceled on February 26

08426 Tundla-Bhubaneswar Special – Canceled on February 28

Regular trains canceled during Mahakumbh:

12802 New Delhi-Puri Purushottam Express – February 24-27

12308 Jodhpur-Howrah Express – February 24-27

22308 Bikaner-Howrah Express – February 24-27

12312 Kalka-Howrah Netaji Express – February 24-27

18310 Jammu Tawi-Sambalpur Express – February 24-27

18102 Jammu Tawi-Tata Express – February 24-27

12444 Anand Vihar-Haldia Express – February 25

12320 Agra Cantt-Kolkata Express – February 27

12874 Anand Vihar-Hatia Swarnajayanti Express – February 25-26

12816 Anand Vihar-Puri Nandan Kanan Express – February 26-27

22911 Indore-Howrah Shipra Express – February 25, 27

12176 Gwalior-Howrah Chambal Express – February 25-28

20976 Agra Cantt-Howrah Chambal Express – February 25-28

12178 Mathura-Howrah Chambal Express – February 25-28

12820 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Odisha Sampark Kranti Express – February 25, 28

12324 Barmer-Howrah Express – February 26

12826 Anand Vihar-Ranchi Sampark Kranti Express – February 26

12282 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Duronto Express – February 27

12495 Bikaner-Kolkata Pratap Express – February 27

22858 Anand Vihar-Santragachi Express – February 25

12941 Bhavnagar-Asansol Parasnath Express – February 25

18609 Ranchi-Lokmanya Tilak Express – February 26

Trains canceled via Asansol:

01904 Kolkata-Agra Cantt Special – February 26

12274 New Delhi-Howrah Duronto Express – February 25

12236 Anand Vihar-Madhupur Express – February 26

12362 Mumbai-Asansol Express – February 26

Trains canceled in Dhanbad Division:

15076 Tanakpur-Shaktinagar Express – February 25

15074 Tanakpur-Singrauli Express – February 26

15075 Shaktinagar-Tanakpur Triveni Express – February 26

15073 Singrauli-Tanakpur Triveni Express – February 27