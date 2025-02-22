Manipur Crackdown: Security Forces Arrest 8, Seize Arms and IEDs

Security forces in Manipur conducted extensive search operations across multiple districts, leading to the arrest of eight individuals and the recovery of seven firearms, including two rifles, as well as five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Among those apprehended were six cadres of the KCP (Ibungo Nganom), a Maoist militant group engaged in armed conflict with the government. These individuals were captured at Koutruk Makha Leikai Church under Lamsang police station in Imphal West district. Additionally, two members of the G5 Organization, a coalition of five valley-based militant groups, were arrested near Achanbigei Maning Leikai in Imphal East district.

During these operations, security personnel also seized a .303 rifle with a magazine and 10 live rounds, along with a CMG firearm containing 10 live and six misfired rounds. These weapons were recovered from the Ibudou Koubru Laibung temple area in Imphal West district. Manipur Police, in a statement on X, confirmed that area domination and search operations were being carried out in vulnerable zones across hill and valley districts. The recovered arms and ammunition were taken into police custody as investigations continued.

In a separate operation in Tengnoupal district, security forces discovered five IEDs of varying weights—22 kg (two units), 7 kg, 6 kg, and 4 kg—each fitted with detonators. These explosives were located in Maojang village within the general area of H. Munnom Village under MRH police station. Given their unstable nature, a bomb disposal team was deployed to neutralize the IEDs on-site. An FIR has been registered to initiate further legal proceedings.