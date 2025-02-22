Tata launches Stealth Edition of Safari and Harrier: Details

Mumbai: Tata Motors India is now celebrating the 27th anniversary of the Safari. To mark the event, Tata has also launched the Stealth Edition of Safari, and Tata Harrier. The special edition will be limited to just 2,700 units.

The Tata Safari Stealth Edition is available at a starting price of Rs 25.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition is tagged at Rs 25.09 lakh.

Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition have the same 2.0-litre diesel engine which produces 170 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

It gets elements like a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 10-speaker JBL audio system, connected car tech and dual-zone climate control. For safety, the brand is offering features like Level 2 ADAS, and seven airbags.