60 medical colleges fail to pay stipends to interns: RTI

An RTI inquiry has revealed that 60 out of over 500 medical colleges in India are not paying stipends to their undergraduate interns, postgraduate residents, and senior residents. Among these, 33 are government institutions, while the remaining 27 are private. Despite the National Medical Commission (NMC) mandating stipend payments, no action has been taken against the defaulting institutions. The RTI response, obtained by Kerala-based Dr. K. V. Babu, also highlighted that 198 out of 753 medical colleges have yet to submit their stipend data for 2023-24, further complicating accountability efforts.

Although the NMC issued show-cause notices to 198 colleges in November following pressure from the Supreme Court, no penalties or corrective measures have been enforced. Instead, the commission has shifted responsibility to state governments, even though its own regulations—the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations 2023—clearly outline penalties for non-compliance. The rules stipulate consequences such as withholding accreditation for five years and imposing a ?1 crore fine on institutions failing to pay stipends.

Dr. Babu, who has been advocating for interns and postgraduate students, has urged Health Minister J. P. Nadda to intervene. He stressed that withholding stipends from medical trainees is a serious issue that affects the healthcare system, particularly when the NMC remains inactive despite regulatory authority. The ongoing non-compliance highlights concerns over accountability and enforcement within India’s medical education system.