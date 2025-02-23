ISRO to boost tech innovations for Chhattisgarh’s growth

ISRO is set to collaborate with Chhattisgarh to integrate space technology into various sectors for sustainable development. A team of ISRO experts will soon visit the state to bridge the gap between scientific advancements and practical applications, ensuring that space-based solutions benefit citizens, policymakers, and industries. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai discussed with ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan the use of satellite technology for agriculture, water resource management, environmental conservation, and disaster mitigation, with a focus on geo-mapping and data-driven governance.

As part of this initiative, ISRO will conduct an in-depth study using satellite imagery, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and data analytics to improve resource management. The study will focus on soil health for better agricultural productivity, water resource mapping, early warning systems for climate-related disasters, and smart governance strategies. The expert team will submit a detailed report outlining a plan of action following their assessment, aiming to enhance governance, precision farming, and climate-adaptive measures through satellite data.

Under ISRO’s guidance, Chhattisgarh will adopt advanced space technologies for disaster management, smart city planning, and real-time monitoring of deforestation and land encroachments. The initiative also aims to strengthen flood, drought, and wildfire management, along with developing efficient transportation models. CM Sai emphasized that integrating cutting-edge space solutions will not only enhance governance but also provide opportunities for young scientists and researchers to contribute to the state’s progress and nation-building.