PM Modi to give X, Instagram accounts to inspiring women on Women’s Day

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special initiative to empower women across India. He revealed that on March 8, he would hand over his social media accounts, including X and Instagram, to a select group of inspiring women. These women, who have excelled in various fields, will have the opportunity to share their experiences, achievements, and challenges with the nation. Speaking in the 119th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi emphasized that while the platform would be his, the stories shared would belong to these remarkable women. He also invited women to participate in this initiative through the NAMO App, encouraging them to use the platform to spread their message globally.

Alongside this announcement, PM Modi highlighted India’s advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its growing influence in the field. He noted that during his recent visit to Paris for a major AI conference, India’s progress in the sector received global recognition. He emphasized that, just as India has made significant strides in space and science, AI is becoming another area of excellence. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that India’s youth are embracing AI and leveraging it in innovative ways, driving technological progress in the country.

PM Modi also shared an example of a government school teacher, Thodasam Kailash, from Adilabad, Telangana, who has been using AI to preserve tribal languages. By creating songs in the Kolami language using AI tools, Kailash is helping to safeguard and promote indigenous dialects. His work has gained popularity among tribal communities on social media, showcasing how AI can be a powerful tool for cultural preservation. PM Modi reiterated that India’s rapid adoption of emerging technologies, whether in space exploration or AI, is fueling a new revolution, positioning the country as a leader in innovation.