Uttarakhand Assembly ends budget session; National Games winners disappointed

The conclusion of Uttarakhand’s budget session has left medal winners from the 38th National Games uncertain about their prize money, as the budget allocation for sports development remains inadequate. The state government faces a significant challenge in distributing over ?12 crore to 103 medal-winning athletes, yet only ?1.25 crore has been earmarked for this purpose. Congress Deputy Leader Bhuvan Kapdi criticized the budget, highlighting the lack of funding for athlete incentives, international sports resources, and overall sports development, despite government praise for Uttarakhand’s athletes.

Kapdi further pointed out that key sports academies, including the Champawat Girls Sports College, have been left without financial support, raising doubts about the government’s commitment to making Uttarakhand a hub for sports. While Finance Minister Premchand Agarwal announced plans for a sports university in Haldwani, only a token ?1,000 crore has been allocated for the project, leaving experts skeptical about when additional funding will be released. Without clarity on supplementary funds, progress on the university and other sports initiatives remains uncertain.

This year, ?250 crore has been allocated for sports under both revenue and capital heads, covering salaries and other department expenses. This marks a sharp reduction from last year’s ?500 crore allocated for the National Games. A proposal for ?864 crore has been submitted for the 2025-26 budget to support international-level sports facilities, new academies, and the Haldwani sports university. Additionally, while ?16 crore was requested for the Emerging Fund to support budding athletes, only ?10 crore has been approved, further limiting opportunities for sports development in the state.