Virat Kohli surpasses Tendulkar as fastest to 14,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli has added another milestone to his illustrious career, becoming the fastest batter to reach 14,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He achieved the feat during India’s Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, needing just 15 runs before the game to reach the landmark. Kohli brought up the milestone with a boundary off Haris Rauf, solidifying his position as one of the greatest players in the 50-over format. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record of reaching the mark in 350 innings, accomplishing it in just 287 innings. The only other player to have crossed this milestone is Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara.

Kohli is now edging closer to Sangakkara’s tally of 14,234 ODI runs, with only Tendulkar ahead at 18,426. With at least one more group-stage match against New Zealand and potentially two more games if India qualifies for the semi-finals and final, he has a chance to surpass Sangakkara and become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history. Since making his ODI debut in 2008, Kohli has played 299 matches and holds multiple records, including breaking Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries during the 2023 World Cup. However, he has not scored a century in his last eight ODIs and has recently struggled for form in Test cricket.

Adding to his achievements, Kohli also became India’s all-time leader in ODI catches, surpassing former captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s record of 156. He entered the match tied with Azharuddin and took two catches to claim the top spot. His latest records further cement his legacy as one of the most accomplished cricketers in Indian history.