6 killed, 2 injured as jeep carrying Maha Kumbh returnees hits bus

Jabalpur: In a tragic incident, 6 people were killed and 2 others critically injured when their jeep hit a private bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Monday morning. The accident took place near Pahreva village under Khitoula police station limits.

The victims were returning from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The victims belonged to Gokak taluka in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

As per police, the Karnataka-registered jeep was returning from Prayagraj. The jeep driver lost control over vehilce. As a result, the vehicle first hit a tree on the road divider, then jumped over to the other side of a highway and hit a bus coming from the opposite direction.

The victims have been identified as Balachandra Gowdar, Sunil Shedashale, Basavaraj Kurni, Basavaraj Doddamani, Eeranna Shebinakatti and Virupaksha Gumatti. Two other persons, Mustaq and Sadashiva, were critically injured and undergoing treatment.