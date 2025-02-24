Delhi Assembly’s first session under CM Rekha Gupta begins today

The eighth legislative assembly of Delhi commences today, marking the first session under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership. Gupta will propose the nomination of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta as the Speaker of the House, with the election scheduled for 2:00 PM. Earlier in the day, at 11:00 AM, newly elected MLAs will take their oaths. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has appointed BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely as the protem speaker. The session will continue with LG Saxena addressing the House on February 25, followed by the presentation of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports and a motion of thanks. On February 26, discussions on the motion will begin, leading to the election of the Deputy Speaker.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has emphasized the importance of presenting the CAG reports in this session, accusing the previous administration of misusing public funds. She asserted that her government would ensure accountability for every rupee spent by the former leadership. Gupta, who was sworn in as Chief Minister last Thursday, chaired her first cabinet meeting on the same day, where she announced the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme with a ?5 lakh top-up and the tabling of 14 pending CAG reports. These moves reflect her administration’s focus on financial transparency and healthcare reforms.

In a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape, former Chief Minister Atishi has been appointed as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) following a meeting of AAP MLAs, with senior party leader Gopal Rai making the announcement. This marks the first time in a decade that AAP will serve as the Opposition after its decade-long dominance in the assembly. The BJP secured a decisive victory in the elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats, bringing an end to AAP’s long-standing rule in the national capital.