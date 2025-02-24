Endoscopic, robotic cameras deployed to speed up SLBC tunnel rescue

Rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, intensified on Monday with the deployment of endoscopic and robotic cameras. These advanced tools aim to locate the eight trapped labourers after a portion of the tunnel collapsed on February 22. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also brought in a dog squad to assist in the search. L&T’s endoscopic operator, Dowdeep, explained that these cameras, previously used in Uttarakhand rescue missions, help monitor conditions inside the tunnel. Meanwhile, teams are working to remove accumulated water hindering the search efforts.

BJP leader Rachna Reddy described the situation as tragic, highlighting that the SLBC tunnel, spanning 14 km, has trapped multiple workers, including international employees. Despite rescue teams facing challenges in locating the trapped individuals, authorities remain hopeful that air pockets inside the tunnel may be sustaining them. The Indian and Telangana governments have mobilized fully equipped NDRF teams to expedite the rescue operation and minimize the risk of further tragedy. However, the exact location of the workers remains uncertain due to debris blocking access.

NDRF Deputy Commandant Sukhendu Datta reported that rescue teams had covered approximately 13.5 km inside the tunnel using locomotives and conveyor belts. However, the last 200 meters remain entirely blocked by debris, preventing confirmation of the workers’ condition. The collapse, which occurred at the 14 km mark near Domalapenta, came just four days after construction had resumed following a long pause. While some workers managed to escape, eight remain trapped, prompting an urgent and coordinated rescue effort.