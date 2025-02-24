IND vs PAK: Over 1 Lakh Fans Unite to Sing ‘Vande Mataram’ at Dubai Stadium

In a thrilling clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, over 1 lakh passionate fans witnessed India’s commanding victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The electrifying atmosphere reached its peak when the massive crowd spontaneously united in singing “Vande Mataram,” creating a powerful and unforgettable moment of patriotic pride. The chorus of voices echoing through the stadium sent chills down spines, turning the match into more than just a sporting spectacle.

A video capturing this incredible display of national spirit quickly went viral on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where it resonated with millions. The scene became a testament to the deep connection between cricket and patriotism in India, highlighting how the sport continues to inspire unity and national pride. Fans across the world lauded the moment as one of the most iconic displays of collective emotion in recent cricket history.

Adding to the celebrations, India delivered a dominant performance on the field, securing a six-wicket victory over Pakistan. Virat Kohli led from the front with a masterful unbeaten century, scoring 100 off 111 balls in a composed chase of Pakistan’s total of 241. His knock, decorated with seven boundaries, reaffirmed his status as one of the finest ODI batters, as India extended their unbeaten run in the tournament.