Indian Railways cancels 19 trains, diverts several others: Full list

Kolkata: The East Central Railway has cancelled 19 trains for 4-5 days. The national transporter also diverted routes of several others for indispensable reasons.

Trains cancelled:

55098 Gorakhpur-Narkatiyaganj Passenger – February from 23 to 28

05289 Muzaffarpur-Pune Special – on February 24

19484 Barauni-Ahmedabad Express – from February 24 to 28

55097 Narkatiyaganj-Gorakhpur Passenger – from February 24 to March 01

19483 Ahmedabad-Barauni Express – till February 26

05290 Pune-Muzaffarpur Special – on February 26

03350 Danapur-Saharsa Special – on February 27 and 28

03349 Saharsa-Danapur Special – on February 27 and 28

Diverted Trains:

11033 Pune-Darbhanga Express leaving from Pune on February 26

11061 Lokmanya Tilak-Jaynagar Express leaving from Lokmanya Tilak on February 25 and 26

11062 Jaynagar- Lokmanya Tilak Pawan Express leaving from Jaynagar on February 25 and 26

Train no. 18609 Ranchi-Lokmanya Tilak Express leaving from Ranchi on February 26

15559 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Express leaving from Darbhanga on February 26

Trains running via Varanasi-Lucknow-Kanpur-Veeragna Laxmibai (Jhansi) Bina-Itarsi

Trains running via Itarsi-Bina-Veeragna Laxmibai (Jhansi)-Kanpur-Lucknow-Varanasi

Train running via Varanasi-Lucknow-Kanpur-Veeragna Laxmibai (Jhansi)-Bina