India’s Saurav Ghosal Wins PSA Challenger Title

Sydney: Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal clinched the PSA Challenger title at the Octane Sydney Classic, in Australia. The 38-year-old Ghosal, seeded second at the PSA Challenger Tour (second-tier of professional circuit) event, defeated World No. 142 Abdelrahman Nasser of Egypt 3-0 (11-2, 11-6, 11-2) in the final.

The Indian, who has a total of 12 medals across categories at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, beat World No. 141 Rhys Dowling of Australia 3-1 (11-9, 5-11, 11-1, 11-2) in the semifinals, Korea’s Minwoo Lee 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-5) in the quarterfinals, and Malta’s Kijan Sultana 3-0 (11-8, 11-2, 11-8) in the second round. He was awarded a bye in the opening round.

Former World No. 10 Ghosal announced his retirement from the sport in April last year, but he changed his mind earlier this year and decided return to the game.