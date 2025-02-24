Irregular periods may lead to this disease, know ways to regulate menstrual cycle

Menstrual cycle play a valuable role in every woman’s life. Delays or early periods can indicate a woman’s internal health. Women start getting periods after the age of 12 years, and this continues till the age of 40 to 45.

During periods, many changes occur in the bodies of women, such as hormonal changes, mood swings, unbearable pain, etc. Many times women ignore small things that happen during periods.

According to a report by the US Office on Women’s Health, irregular periods can also cause liver-related diseases. Generally, a woman’s menstrual cycle is 24 to 38 days. Women with irregular periods are more likely to suffer from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease than women whose periods are 26 to 30 days. When the balance of estrogen and testosterone found in a woman’s body is disturbed, it hurts the woman’s liver.

Lifestyle changes can solve this problem. Try to keep your weight under control. Do not consume intoxicants like alcohol and cigarettes. Exercise regularly. Consume nutrients in the proper amount.