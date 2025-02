Maha Shivratri 2025: Most Powerful Lord Shiva Mantras to Chant

Mumbai: Maha Shivratri also known as ‘the Great Night of Shiva’ is a Hindu festival. It is a special day dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri occurs once a year, on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna. This year, the festival will fall on Wednesday, February 26, with the Nishita Kaal Puja (midnight worship) taking place from 12:09 am to 12:59 am on February 27.

Maha Shivratri celebrations are associated with several stories about Lord Shiva. Generally, Maha Shivratri is celebrated as the anniversary of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, but there are many other stories in various texts and scriptures describing why Maha Shivratri is celebrated.

According to Puranas, Shivratri is celebrated as the day Shiva saved the world from the pot of poison that emerged during the great mythical churning of the ocean called Samudra Manthan.

Lord Shiva is believed to be the God who destroys evil. People celebrate this festival to overcome all the evilness in their lives.

On the day of Mahashivratri, people chant Shiva prayers and Mantras. Here are some powerful Shiva Mantras to chant:

Om Namah Shivay

This is the Panchakshari Shiva mantra. Om Namah Shivay means I bow to Lord Shiva. It is believed that if you chant this mantra 108 times a day then you can clean your soul of all the sins. This mantra also helps you stay calm.

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat

This is the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra which helps in overcoming the fear. It is also considered a remedy to prevent untimely death. A lot of studies also suggest that this mantra is great for mental and physical health.

Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay

This chant is the Rudra mantra which means I bow to the holy one, to the Rudra who is Lord Shiva. You should recite this to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. This mantra helps you fulfill all your wishes.

Here are some tips which you can follow to please Lord Shiva:

1. Make sure you take a bath early in the morning and then visit Shiva temple.

2. Sit near Shiv Linga in the temple and start chanting ‘Om Namah Shivay’ mantra. Make sure you recite it properly.

3. Take a mixture of honey, water, and milk along with you to the temple. Offer these to the Shiv Linga on the day of Mahashivratri.

4. Offer flowers, fruits, bel leaves, and dhatura to Lord Shiva. These things are really dear to Lord Shiva.

5. Light a diya and read the Shiva Chalisa.

6. In the end, read the Shiva Aarti.