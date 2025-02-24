Mercedes-Benz recalls these models in India: Details

Mumbai: Luxury car brand, Mercedes-Benz India has issued a recall for the C-Class and E-Class sedans in the Indian market. The recall notice was issued to address a software issue with the engine control unit (ECU).

Along with this, the brand has issued a separate recall covering models like S-Class, AMG GT, and AMG E 63, along with GLC and G-Class SUVs. These vehicles have a problem with their fuel delivery module which can impair its function.

The recall covers 2,543 units of the E-Class sedans manufactured between 29 April 2022 and 20 August 2024. Meanwhile, 3 units of the C-Class are covered in this recall manufactured between 31 August 2021 and 31 October 2021.

The software glitch in the ECU of the models on risk has the potential to interfere with the fuel injection system of the petrol units when exiting the ‘sailing mode’. This feature is meant to keep the car cruising even when the foot is off the accelerator pedal, eventually increasing fuel efficiency. If the fuel injectors are deactivated, the car may lose propulsion without any warning increasing the chances of a collision.

‘In the process, it has been identified that software of the engine control unit unfortunately might not correspond to the current specifications. In this scenario, when exiting the sailing mode, the fuel injection in the vehicle might get deactivated and the vehicle may lose its propulsion without any prior warning. This may elevate the likelihood of a collision,’ said the brand in notice.

The second recall, covers GLC manufactured from 7 October 2022 to the present models, S-Class manufactured from 20 July 2022 to 29 September 2023, G-Class manufactured between 17 August 2022 to 20 December 2022, AMG GT manufactured from 5 October 2022 to present, and AMG G 63 manufactured between 9 October 2021 to 18 October 2022.

The petrol powered versions of the aforementioned models might have the problematic fuel delivery module which can cause the fuel pump to switch off. This might end up pushing the car to lose propulsion increasing the chances of an accident.