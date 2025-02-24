NHAI plans stricter quality control for construction

Amid rising criticism over the poor quality of certain national highway stretches, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced a new multilevel quality control mechanism to improve construction standards. As part of this initiative, NHAI will set up ‘Independent Regional Quality Offices’ in all five zones, replacing the previous ‘One-time source approval’ system from the headquarters. These offices will operate under NHAI’s Standards, Research, Development & Quality (SRD&Q) division and will be overseen by Regional Quality Officers (RQCs), who will be responsible for monitoring quality control within their respective regions. To ensure better oversight, RQCs will conduct biannual third-party tests on construction materials like cement, steel, and structural components such as bearings and expansion joints at project sites.

To enhance inspection efficiency, NHAI has also introduced a standard operating procedure (SoP) for factory inspections, outlining the roles and responsibilities of RQCs. Officials emphasized that with the rapid expansion of highway development over the past decade, the focus has now shifted toward maintaining construction quality. Concerns over poorly built roads have prompted multiple discussions within the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Recent backlash, particularly regarding the substandard condition of highways such as the Delhi-Jaipur stretch and the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, has led to increased scrutiny. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also raised concerns about the deteriorating quality of highway construction.

Under the new SoP, NHAI’s SRD&Q division may assign headquarters officials or external expert agencies to collect and test samples, with necessary actions taken in cases of quality failures. Additionally, in December, NHAI introduced a performance rating system for concessionaires involved in highway construction and maintenance to enhance accountability. This rating, updated every six months, will be made publicly available on NHAI’s website and social media channels to ensure transparency in evaluating construction quality.