Truck-tempo collision kills 7, injures several

A tragic accident occurred late last night on Noora Bridge in Masaurhi, Patna, where a truck and a tempo collided, resulting in the deaths of seven people and injuries to several others. According to Masaurhi’s Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), the impact was so severe that both vehicles fell off the bridge, causing extensive damage and casualties.

Local residents quickly arrived at the scene and informed the police, prompting immediate rescue operations. Emergency responders worked to extract victims from the wreckage, and authorities have begun the process of identifying those who lost their lives.

Officials confirmed that seven people died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Many of the hospitalized victims remain in critical condition, and medical teams are providing urgent care to stabilize them.